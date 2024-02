TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA WITH A TWIST. PEPPERONI CUPS ON TOP OF CHEESE ON TOP OF PEPPERONI...

Specialty Toppings WHOLE FIRST HALF SECOND HALF Pizza Mods Light Crispy Extra Crispy No Sauce Sauce On Side Light Sauce No Cheese Light Cheese Extra Sauce + $2.00 Extra Cheese + $3.00 No Pecorino Romano + $3.00 4oz Side Of Sauce + $2.00 3 Pepperoncini Side + $2.00